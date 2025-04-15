Left Menu

India and US Poised to Double Trade with New Bilateral Pact

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aiming to multiply their trade volume to USD 500 billion by 2030. Negotiations, starting virtually, are expected to culminate in in-person talks. This agreement promises substantial trade liberalization and reduced tariffs across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:59 IST
India and US Poised to Double Trade with New Bilateral Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has embarked on a path of trade liberalization with the United States, aiming to finalize a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the fall of this year. Senior government officials have disclosed plans to initiate virtual negotiations this week, with in-person discussions slated for next month.

The talks, which commenced in March, aim to double the bilateral trade from the current USD 191 billion to a staggering USD 500 billion by the year 2030. Rajesh Agrawal, India's chief negotiator for the pact, confirmed that all negotiations are on schedule.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the significant opportunities such an agreement would create for businesses in both nations. By easing both tariff and non-tariff barriers, the BTA is expected to significantly boost India's trade with the US, mirroring past successes with countries like Australia and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025