Gadkari Urges Swift Action for Highway Development
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for expedited decision-making within the ministry to accelerate highway projects. He criticized officials for delays and emphasized the importance of modern practices in expanding National Highway infrastructure. Officials highlighted initiatives to enhance stakeholder collaboration and technological implementation for excellence.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged officials to make expedited decisions to accelerate highway project implementation.
Speaking at the Annual National Highways Excellence Award Ceremony, Gadkari lamented the sluggish movement of files in the ministry, stating that timely action is essential, and underperforming employees should be retired.
Gadkari also noted that many land acquisition cases are stuck in the Supreme Court, and emphasized the role of modern practices and technological advancement, as confirmed by other key figures in the sector.
