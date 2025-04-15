Uttar Pradesh Accelerates Road Safety with New Driver Training Centres

The Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to bolster road safety and modernize driver training by setting up Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs) across 15 districts. This initiative aims at providing advanced training to commercial drivers, equipping them with necessary skills for safer driving.

The transport department has begun the process in districts lacking the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh has requested suitable land from district magistrates to establish these centres. The focus is on reducing road accidents and creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

Currently, the state faces a driver shortage, with over 30 lakh commercial vehicles but only 27.5 lakh trained drivers. The RDTCs are expected to bridge this gap and are part of a centrally-funded program by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The state authorities have been asked to submit development proposals for these centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)