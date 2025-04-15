IREDA Achieves Record ₹1,699 Cr Annual Profit, Becomes First PSU to Publish FY25 Results in Just 15 Days

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), the country’s leading pure-play green financing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has reported its highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,699 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This achievement marks a significant 36% year-on-year growth, highlighting the company’s robust financial position and operational excellence.

What sets this achievement apart even further is IREDA's record-setting turnaround in financial disclosure. Demonstrating remarkable efficiency, the company became the first in the NBFC and banking sector, and the first Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), to publish audited financial results within just 15 days of the financial year closing. This initiative reflects IREDA's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and governance—an example for the financial sector and PSUs nationwide.

The Board of Directors of IREDA approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Q4 and FY2024-25 during a meeting held today. The Board commended the management and entire team for the outstanding performance and operational discipline demonstrated throughout the year.

Key Financial Highlights: Standalone Performance

Q4 FY2024-25 vs Q4 FY2023-24:

Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹502 crore ( up 49% )

Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹630 crore ( up 31% )

Revenue from Operations: ₹1,904 crore ( up 37% )

Net Worth: ₹10,266 crore ( up 20% )

Loan Book: ₹76,281 crore (up 28%)

FY2024-25 vs FY2023-24:

Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹1,699 crore ( up 36% )

Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹2,104 crore ( up 25% )

Revenue from Operations: ₹6,742 crore ( up 36% )

Net Worth: ₹10,266 crore ( up 20% )

Loan Book: ₹76,282 crore (up 28%)

The steady growth across all key financial parameters is attributed to strategic lending, increased disbursements in renewable energy projects, and operational efficiency improvements.

CMD’s Perspective: A Vision for Green India

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, lauded the organization’s historic performance, stating:

“IREDA’s sustained growth in revenue, profitability, and loan book underscores our strategic focus towards financing India’s renewable energy ambitions. Our milestone of publishing audited financial results within just 15 days speaks volumes about the efficiency, agility, and commitment of Team IREDA. We are not only enabling India’s green energy transition but also redefining standards of transparency and performance in the financial sector.”

He emphasized that IREDA remains committed to driving innovation in green financing and fostering collaborations that accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions across the country.

Gratitude for Leadership and Institutional Support

Shri Das extended heartfelt appreciation to the Government of India, specifically acknowledging the guidance and support of:

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution

Shri Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy

Ms. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)

Senior officials from MNRE and other ministries

The IREDA Board of Directors

Their continued support and strategic direction have been instrumental in IREDA’s ability to meet and exceed its operational targets.

IREDA: Championing India’s Green Future

As India marches ahead with its climate commitments and renewable energy goals, IREDA continues to serve as a cornerstone institution, facilitating funding for solar, wind, biomass, small hydro, and other green energy projects. With a growing loan book and increasing profitability, IREDA is not just a financier but a catalyst for India's sustainable energy transformation.

The FY2024-25 performance cements IREDA’s status as a reliable and dynamic financial partner for the green energy sector, making significant contributions toward a cleaner and greener future for India.