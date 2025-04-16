Tragic Bus Accident Near Erumely: Pilgrimage Journey Turns Fatal

A fatal accident near Erumely has left one dead and over 20 injured, police reported. The tragedy unfolded early Wednesday morning when a bus carrying pilgrims overturned due to hazardous road conditions.

The victims were pilgrims from Karnataka, en route to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. The accident took place around 6:30 am on a highway notorious for its sharp bends and steep inclines, which caused the driver to lose control.

Emergency response was swift, with five seriously injured individuals transported to Kottayam Medical College, while those with minor injuries received first aid locally. The bus carried 32 passengers, including seven children, highlighting the extent of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)