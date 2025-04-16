Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Near Erumely: Pilgrimage Journey Turns Fatal

A fatal bus accident occurred near Erumely, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old man and injuring over 20 others. The vehicle was transporting pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. Sharp bends and a steep incline contributed to the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident near Erumely has left one dead and over 20 injured, police reported. The tragedy unfolded early Wednesday morning when a bus carrying pilgrims overturned due to hazardous road conditions.

The victims were pilgrims from Karnataka, en route to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. The accident took place around 6:30 am on a highway notorious for its sharp bends and steep inclines, which caused the driver to lose control.

Emergency response was swift, with five seriously injured individuals transported to Kottayam Medical College, while those with minor injuries received first aid locally. The bus carried 32 passengers, including seven children, highlighting the extent of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

