Heroic Nurses Save Unconscious Passenger's Life with CPR on Train

A remarkable act of bravery and humanity was witnessed on April 14 during a train journey from Daund to Pune, as two traveling nurses saved the life of a passenger.

While aboard the Pune Daund (DEMU) train, Sr. Prajakta Asurlekar and Sr. Jyoti S quickly responded when a 28-year-old female passenger suddenly became unresponsive between Yawat and Uruli.

Sr. Prajakta immediately began to administer CPR. Upon arrival at Uruli railway station, she, with the help of fellow passengers, urgently sought medical support. The woman was soon transported to Vittal Hospital, thanks to the nurses' swift intervention. Their courageous actions continue to inspire those who witnessed their ability to remain calm in a crisis.

