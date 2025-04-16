Left Menu

Heroic Nurses Save Unconscious Passenger's Life with CPR on Train

During a train journey from Daund to Pune, two nurses heroically saved an unconscious passenger's life using CPR. Their swift actions at Uruli station led to emergency assistance arriving in time, demonstrating compassion and quick thinking while inspiring fellow passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:15 IST
Heroic Nurses Save Unconscious Passenger's Life with CPR on Train
L to R - Prajakta Asurlekar and Jyoti Sul, Nurses at Jehangir Hospital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable act of bravery and humanity was witnessed on April 14 during a train journey from Daund to Pune, as two traveling nurses saved the life of a passenger.

While aboard the Pune Daund (DEMU) train, Sr. Prajakta Asurlekar and Sr. Jyoti S quickly responded when a 28-year-old female passenger suddenly became unresponsive between Yawat and Uruli.

Sr. Prajakta immediately began to administer CPR. Upon arrival at Uruli railway station, she, with the help of fellow passengers, urgently sought medical support. The woman was soon transported to Vittal Hospital, thanks to the nurses' swift intervention. Their courageous actions continue to inspire those who witnessed their ability to remain calm in a crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025