Trade Tensions Soar: U.S. Tariffs Cripple Chinese Imports

The United States has escalated its trade war with China by imposing tariffs as high as 245% on imports from the nation. This reaction follows China's own retaliatory duties, heightening tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

In a recent post, President Donald Trump confirmed that China withdrew from a major Boeing deal, asserting that Chinese airlines will not accept delivery of committed aircraft. Trump pledged to safeguard American interests and farmers amidst these international trade disputes.

The White House issued a fact sheet on Tuesday revealing President Trump's decision to sign an executive order investigating the national security risks posed by America's reliance on imported critical minerals. The document accuses China of banning key materials critical to various industries, reflecting concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)