Celebrating 25 Years of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad: A Grand Nine-Day Ekal Shri Ram Katha Journey

Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad celebrates its silver jubilee with a grand nine-day Ekal Shri Ram Katha by Katha Vyas Param Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Bhai Ojha at Janmashtami Park, New Delhi. The event featured Vedic rituals and cultural performances, highlighting Ekal Vidyalaya's dedication to education and Indian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:52 IST
Grand event of "Ekal Shri Ram Katha" was organized on the occasion of the 'Silver Jubilee Year' of Ekal Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad. Image Credit: ANI
Marking 25 years of dedication to education and culture, Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad hosted a memorable nine-day Ekal Shri Ram Katha in New Delhi. The event, held from March 29 to April 6, 2025, featured the renowned Katha Vyas Param Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Bhai Ojha, underscoring the connection between learning and tradition.

Each day began with Vedic rituals and the lighting of lamps, attracting numerous dignitaries and devotees. Featuring processions, cultural exhibits, and over a hundred Brahmins conducting rituals, the event celebrated India's rich traditions while showcasing the impactful work of Ekal Vidyalaya in rural educational progress.

Cultural performances and educational exhibits highlighted Ekal Vidyalaya's mission, uniting various communities. The release of 'Ekal Ek Kranti' book further cemented Ekal Abhiyan's commitment to progress. Esteemed guests, including religious leaders and politicians, participated, expressing support for the continued cultural and educational initiatives championed by Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad.

