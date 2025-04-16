Left Menu

India's AgriFoodTech Boom: Zepto Leads USD 2.5 Billion Surge

Investments in India's agrifoodtech sector soared to USD 2.5 billion in 2024, significantly driven by Zepto's USD 1.4 billion funds. The sector's growth aligns with global trends, showcasing prominent activity in eGrocery and restaurant tech due to India's urban density and large population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable leap, investments in India's agrifoodtech sector surged over threefold last year, reaching USD 2.5 billion, as revealed by Omnivore and AgFunder's latest report.

Notably, quick commerce giant Zepto led the charge, securing USD 1.4 billion, dominating the global landscape for agrifoodtech fundraising in 2024.

While the industry faced an 8.4% decline in deal activity, with only larger deals closing, India emerged as the top performer alongside other developing markets like Mexico and Vietnam, collectively accounting for 23% of worldwide investments.

