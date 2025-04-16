India's AgriFoodTech Boom: Zepto Leads USD 2.5 Billion Surge
Investments in India's agrifoodtech sector soared to USD 2.5 billion in 2024, significantly driven by Zepto's USD 1.4 billion funds. The sector's growth aligns with global trends, showcasing prominent activity in eGrocery and restaurant tech due to India's urban density and large population.
In a remarkable leap, investments in India's agrifoodtech sector surged over threefold last year, reaching USD 2.5 billion, as revealed by Omnivore and AgFunder's latest report.
Notably, quick commerce giant Zepto led the charge, securing USD 1.4 billion, dominating the global landscape for agrifoodtech fundraising in 2024.
While the industry faced an 8.4% decline in deal activity, with only larger deals closing, India emerged as the top performer alongside other developing markets like Mexico and Vietnam, collectively accounting for 23% of worldwide investments.
