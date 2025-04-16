Wipro's Performance Shines Amid Global Uncertainties, But Cautious Outlook for Q1FY26

Wipro on Wednesday announced a significant rise of 25.9% in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 3,569.6 crore. However, the company expressed concerns about the upcoming quarter, anticipating a decline of up to 3.5% in IT services revenue for Q1FY26 due to global economic uncertainties.

CEO Srini Pallia noted that clients are exercising caution amidst the prevailing macroeconomic instability. He assured stakeholders that Wipro intends to closely collaborate with clients, prioritizing consistent and profitable growth even amid challenges such as recent US tariff changes that have disrupted global markets.

Despite these obstacles, Wipro continues to invest in talent and cutting-edge technologies and has secured significant deal wins. The company remains committed to maintaining its profit margins and client satisfaction, emphasizing a strategic focus on consultation and AI capabilities, thus positioning itself resiliently against global uncertainty.

