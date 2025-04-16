Left Menu

Wipro's Performance Shines Amid Global Uncertainties, But Cautious Outlook for Q1FY26

Wipro reported a notable 25.9% increase in net profit for the March quarter, but predicted a weaker Q1FY26 with a potential 3.5% revenue drop in IT services. CEO Srini Pallia highlighted global uncertainties, particularly US tariff changes, affecting client decisions. Wipro remains focused on profitable growth and strong client partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:11 IST
Wipro on Wednesday announced a significant rise of 25.9% in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 3,569.6 crore. However, the company expressed concerns about the upcoming quarter, anticipating a decline of up to 3.5% in IT services revenue for Q1FY26 due to global economic uncertainties.

CEO Srini Pallia noted that clients are exercising caution amidst the prevailing macroeconomic instability. He assured stakeholders that Wipro intends to closely collaborate with clients, prioritizing consistent and profitable growth even amid challenges such as recent US tariff changes that have disrupted global markets.

Despite these obstacles, Wipro continues to invest in talent and cutting-edge technologies and has secured significant deal wins. The company remains committed to maintaining its profit margins and client satisfaction, emphasizing a strategic focus on consultation and AI capabilities, thus positioning itself resiliently against global uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

