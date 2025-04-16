China Appoints New Trade Negotiator Amid Rising Tensions
China has appointed Li Chenggang as its new international trade representative. This move is aimed at easing tensions with the US following President Trump's tariffs, which could reach 245%. Li's appointment signals potential negotiation talks to break the impasse and end the escalating trade conflict.
In a significant reshuffle, China appointed Li Chenggang as its new international trade representative on Wednesday, as tensions with the United States reach new heights. The appointment comes after President Donald Trump announced potential tariffs on Chinese exports could soar to 245%.
Analysts indicate that Li, former Chinese Ambassador to the World Trade Organization, could initiate much-needed negotiations between the two economic giants. This move from Beijing might be an attempt to open dialogue with the Trump administration as China seeks to address these mounting trade issues.
The White House has highlighted that more than 75 countries have extended discussions for new trade deals, while tariffs remain paused for others, except China. Tensions have grown since the US imposed tariffs as China continues to grapple with a complex international trade environment, despite a GDP growth of 5.4% in the first quarter.
