Mixed Fortunes: EPC Sector Faces Challenges, Capital Goods Sector Shines in Q4FY25

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and capital goods sectors are painting different pictures for the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2025, according to a report by HDFC Securities. The EPC sector is staring at a downtrend with expectations of slight declines in revenue, operating profit, and net profit year-on-year.

Revenue for the EPC segment is projected to dip 0.9% to Rs 23,080 crore, with EBITDA falling 7.5% to Rs 3,010 crore and PAT sliding 9.8% to Rs 1,230 crore. The EBITDA margin is anticipated to drop to 13%, a decrease of 0.93 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year. HDFC Securities stated, "We expect EPC/infra universe revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow/decline -0.9/-7.5/-9.8% YoY."

Conversely, the capital goods sector is expected to perform robustly, with revenue projected to rise 13.9% to Rs 1,06,530 crore. EBITDA is set to increase by 13% to Rs 11,730 crore, and PAT is forecasted to grow by 4.1% to Rs 7,110 crore. However, the EBITDA margin will likely stay flat at 11% with a slight dip. As execution is expected to improve, potential positive re-rating of EPC stocks is on the horizon. In contrast, capital goods stocks maintain high valuations.

