Indian Shrimp Exporters Seek Government Intervention Amid US Duty Challenges

Indian shrimp exporters are bracing for an upcoming review by the US on anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Industry experts argue that the current calculation methods are flawed and are calling for government intervention to ensure fair competition, especially as India faces tough competition from Ecuador and Vietnam.

Yogesh Gupta, a prominent seafood exporter, emphasizes that US authorities wrongly consider India's RoDTEP and duty drawback schemes as incentives. These are, in fact, WTO-compliant refund policies. Gupta also points out that the US's 'zeroing' method to determine anti-dumping duties distorts figures unfavorably for Indian exports.

Amid recent developments, the US has suspended an additional 26% duty on Indian shrimp, yet exporters still contend with an effective 17.7% duty. The Seafood Exporters Association of India urges the government to secure a 'level-playing field' during upcoming trade discussions to benefit India's vital shrimp export sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)