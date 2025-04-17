Left Menu

Indian Shrimp Exporters Seek Government Intervention Amid US Duty Challenges

Indian shrimp exporters are concerned about upcoming US reviews of anti-dumping and countervailing duties, which they argue are calculated incorrectly. Industry experts urge the Indian government to intervene and help secure fair terms amid stiff competition from Ecuador and Vietnam. The US is a major market for Indian shrimp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:01 IST
Indian Shrimp Exporters Seek Government Intervention Amid US Duty Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shrimp exporters are bracing for an upcoming review by the US on anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Industry experts argue that the current calculation methods are flawed and are calling for government intervention to ensure fair competition, especially as India faces tough competition from Ecuador and Vietnam.

Yogesh Gupta, a prominent seafood exporter, emphasizes that US authorities wrongly consider India's RoDTEP and duty drawback schemes as incentives. These are, in fact, WTO-compliant refund policies. Gupta also points out that the US's 'zeroing' method to determine anti-dumping duties distorts figures unfavorably for Indian exports.

Amid recent developments, the US has suspended an additional 26% duty on Indian shrimp, yet exporters still contend with an effective 17.7% duty. The Seafood Exporters Association of India urges the government to secure a 'level-playing field' during upcoming trade discussions to benefit India's vital shrimp export sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025