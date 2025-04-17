TAAT’s Impact: Transforming African Agriculture Through Innovation and Technology

When African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina received the World Food Prize in Des Moines, USA, in October 2017, he unveiled a visionary initiative designed to reshape Africa’s agricultural future: the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) programme. Described as “a response focused on knowledge and innovation to deploy proven technologies on a large scale across Africa,” TAAT officially launched in 2018 as a flagship element of the Bank’s “High 5” priority to “Feed Africa.”

Now, seven years into its implementation, TAAT has demonstrated remarkable success in scaling up agricultural productivity, building climate resilience, and improving food security across the continent.

A Strategic Response to a Continental Challenge

Africa holds 65% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, yet it remains a net importer of food. Chronic undernourishment affects nearly 220 million people—a stark contradiction in a land of untapped potential. Agricultural production on the continent has historically been hindered by limited access to modern technologies, weak seed systems, climate vulnerabilities, and fragmented markets.

TAAT was developed to break these barriers by accelerating the dissemination of high-impact agricultural technologies. Through an integrated approach targeting key value chains—such as wheat, maize, rice, cassava, and livestock—the programme helps farmers not only grow more, but grow better.

Proven Technologies, Real Results

TAAT’s achievements are grounded in science-backed solutions that address local conditions. Over 12 million African farmers have benefited from technologies like:

Heat-resistant wheat

Drought-tolerant maize

High-yield rice varieties

Iron-rich beans

Improved cassava, sorghum, millet, and orange-flesh sweet potato

Superior livestock breeds and aquaculture systems

These interventions have led to an increase of over 25 million tonnes in agricultural production, supporting food security and livelihoods across 34 countries. The cumulative market value of this expanded production is estimated at $2.8 billion.

Seed systems have been revitalized through TAAT, with 236 seed-based technologies embedded in 46 large-scale investment projects. The programme has actively transformed the ecosystem for seed producers and distributors, particularly in countries like Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Sudan.

Ethiopia: From Importer to Exporter

Nowhere is TAAT’s impact more visible than in Ethiopia, where heat-resistant wheat varieties revolutionized farming practices. In just five years:

Irrigated wheat cultivation expanded from less than 5,000 hectares to 650,000 hectares

Yields doubled, producing 1.6 million tonnes of wheat in 2022

Combined wheat production (rain-fed and irrigated) reached 7 million tonnes

Ethiopia transitioned from wheat importer to self-sufficient producer, and now exports surplus wheat

President Adesina, during a 2024 visit to Nigeria, remarked, “TAAT has helped Ethiopia become a net exporter of wheat in just five years.”

Sudan: Scaling New Heights

In Sudan, wheat cultivation expanded significantly, from 224,700 hectares in 2014-2015 to 315,500 hectares by 2020. This growth led to a record-breaking harvest of 1.2 million tonnes—the highest in Sudan’s history. With strategic backing from the African Development Bank, Sudan is working toward wheat self-sufficiency by 2025-2026, supported by a national production plan aligned with TAAT’s innovations.

Zimbabwe: Achieving Self-Sufficiency

TAAT’s success also extends to Zimbabwe, where the programme’s technologies and agricultural strategies have enabled the country to reach food self-sufficiency, even amid economic and environmental challenges. Improved seed systems, water management techniques, and farmer training have driven a robust increase in productivity and resilience.

Climate-Smart Agriculture and Digital Solutions

In an era of escalating climate change, TAAT emphasizes climate-smart practices and environmental sustainability. Techniques such as integrated pest management (including solutions to combat the fall armyworm), precision irrigation, and drought-resilient crop breeding are central to the programme’s toolkit.

TAAT also harnesses digital innovation, enabling real-time monitoring and agri-data collection. These tools optimize input usage, monitor crop health, guide investment decisions, and improve land use planning.

Recognizing Success

TAAT’s far-reaching impact has earned global acclaim. In 2022, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) awarded the African Development Bank its prestigious “Salute to Excellence” prize for TAAT’s groundbreaking work. In November 2024, the programme was celebrated at Seed Connect Africa for its contributions to sustainable seed production systems.

Looking Ahead: Food Security as a Development Imperative

Food security will take center stage at the African Development Bank Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings, under the theme: “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development.” With initiatives like TAAT setting the stage, agriculture is now recognized not just as a necessity, but as a strategic pillar for sustainable development and economic transformation.

The African Development Bank continues to position agriculture as a high-return investment. By scaling innovative, homegrown technologies and empowering local communities, TAAT is proving that Africa can feed itself—and the world.

Conclusion: Agriculture as Africa’s Engine of Growth

TAAT’s success illustrates a profound truth: innovation is not optional—it is essential. From boosting yields and empowering farmers to fostering regional trade and enhancing resilience to climate shocks, the TAAT programme exemplifies how science, technology, and strategic investment can unlock Africa’s agricultural potential.

As the continent faces persistent food challenges, TAAT offers a model of hope, action, and transformation—paving the way for a future where Africa’s abundant resources and ingenuity secure nourishment and prosperity for all.