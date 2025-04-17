India's Design Education Boom: Future-Ready Courses Take Center Stage

As industries undergo rapid transformation, about 85% of jobs expected to exist by 2030 have yet to be invented, according to a report by Dell Technologies. This dynamic shift has driven both industries and the student sector to explore new courses that blend creative and traditional curricula.

The global design industry's rapid growth, spurred by increased demand for creative solutions, mirrors developments in India, where design education is expanding significantly. Institutions are launching innovative programs tailored to meet the needs of the evolving design industry, with many universities introducing design-related courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

In a notable move, IIT Delhi announced a four-year BTech in Design program slated for the 2025-26 academic year. Meanwhile, Mahindra University's School of Design Innovation offers comprehensive programs emphasizing design thinking and interdisciplinary collaboration. The World University of Design also unveiled new courses, including B.Tech in Computer Science & Design and a Master's in Game Design & Development to address the AI impact on education.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of the World University of Design, highlighted the importance of aligning education with market needs, stating that their programs bridge gaps across technology, business, and the arts to prepare graduates for industry demands. Ensuring market readiness, design education is more crucial than ever, as evidenced by a 25% rise in internship opportunities in India for design and other fields in 2024.

Anil Pokhriyal, CEO of the MEPSC, emphasized the evolution of skilling within the design sector, focusing on innovation and real-world problem-solving. Amid India's shortage of trained design professionals, new courses are set to fortify the pipeline of future-ready designers and creative experts, fulfilling the needs of the booming design industry.

