Left Menu

Engineering Marvel: Mumbai Metro's First Underground Tunnel Achieved

A milestone for Mumbai Metro as the Tunnel Boring Machine 'Disha' completes a 1.647 km underground tunnel for Metro Line-7A between Andheri (East) and the city airport, marking the first of its kind in the city's Metro network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:29 IST
Engineering Marvel: Mumbai Metro's First Underground Tunnel Achieved
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough was achieved on Thursday when a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), named 'Disha', successfully completed a 1.647 km underground tunnel for Mumbai Metro's Line-7A between Andheri (East) and the city airport.

This engineering feat marks the first underground tunnel in Mumbai's Metro network, as declared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), deemed a monumental milestone and a marvel in engineering.

The newly constructed tunnel, part of the Metro extension to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, aims to enhance connectivity, while trials commenced on another metro section to further expand Mumbai's transit system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025