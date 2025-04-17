Engineering Marvel: Mumbai Metro's First Underground Tunnel Achieved

A significant breakthrough was achieved on Thursday when a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), named 'Disha', successfully completed a 1.647 km underground tunnel for Mumbai Metro's Line-7A between Andheri (East) and the city airport.

This engineering feat marks the first underground tunnel in Mumbai's Metro network, as declared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), deemed a monumental milestone and a marvel in engineering.

The newly constructed tunnel, part of the Metro extension to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, aims to enhance connectivity, while trials commenced on another metro section to further expand Mumbai's transit system.

