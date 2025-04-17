Left Menu

Tides of Protest: Muthalapozhi Fishermen Demand Permanent Solutions

Fishermen in Muthalapozhi are protesting against the temporary government solution to cut the sandbar obstructing their estuary, demanding a permanent fix to safeguard their livelihood amidst hazardous conditions. The protests have intensified due to ongoing safety concerns and the potential closure of the local harbour.

Tides of Protest: Muthalapozhi Fishermen Demand Permanent Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The coastal village of Muthalapozhi witnessed ongoing protests by the fishing community on Thursday. Fishermen have blocked government efforts to cut the sandbar obstructing the harbour estuary. This temporary measure aimed to alleviate the community's issues with sand accumulation, which has impeded fishing activities.

Locals argue that the ineffective dredging efforts have not only disrupted livelihoods but also created hazardous conditions for fishing operations. Multiple accidents have been reported in the area, heightening community unrest. On Thursday, officials and police arrived to cut the sandbar, but were met with resistance from protestors demanding permanent solutions.

Despite assurances from the Harbour Engineering Division to clear the sand by mid-May, tensions rose following news of potential harbour closure and are compounded by recent government developments. Muthalapozhi, an intersection of the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake with the Arabian Sea, remains at the center of mounting local agitation as the fishing harbour's development plan gains approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

