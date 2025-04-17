Tides of Protest: Muthalapozhi Fishermen Demand Permanent Solutions

The coastal village of Muthalapozhi witnessed ongoing protests by the fishing community on Thursday. Fishermen have blocked government efforts to cut the sandbar obstructing the harbour estuary. This temporary measure aimed to alleviate the community's issues with sand accumulation, which has impeded fishing activities.

Locals argue that the ineffective dredging efforts have not only disrupted livelihoods but also created hazardous conditions for fishing operations. Multiple accidents have been reported in the area, heightening community unrest. On Thursday, officials and police arrived to cut the sandbar, but were met with resistance from protestors demanding permanent solutions.

Despite assurances from the Harbour Engineering Division to clear the sand by mid-May, tensions rose following news of potential harbour closure and are compounded by recent government developments. Muthalapozhi, an intersection of the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake with the Arabian Sea, remains at the center of mounting local agitation as the fishing harbour's development plan gains approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)