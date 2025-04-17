Left Menu

Government Cuts Coal Import Monitoring Fees to Boost Business

The government has revised the Coal Import Monitoring System registration fee to a flat Rs 500 per consignment. This change aims to promote business ease, align with uniform monitoring systems, and supports India's self-reliance goals by ensuring real-time data for effective trade and policy decisions.

Updated: 17-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:21 IST
  India

In a strategic move to simplify trade processes, the government announced on Thursday the revision of the Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) registration fee to a uniform Rs 500 per consignment, effective immediately. This adjustment replaces a previous fee structure that stretched from Rs 500 to Rs one lakh, thereby aligning CIMS with other streamlined platforms such as the Steel Import Monitoring System and Non-Ferrous Import Monitoring System.

Designed to enhance regulatory transparency and assist in effective policy formulation, this initiative ensures that importers receive an automatic registration number through the CIMS portal, essential for customs clearance. The coal ministry highlighted the significant role of this rationalized fee structure in advancing the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission by facilitating real-time monitoring and decision-making in the coal sector.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to fostering an environment of trade facilitation, supporting India's burgeoning industrial and energy requirements, and encouraging transparency in import dealings. Through this revision, the government aims to propel ease of business further, ensuring India's competitive edge in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

