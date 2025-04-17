Blackstone's Strategic Gains Amid Market Fluctuations

Blackstone announced a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, primarily due to asset sales in its private equity and credit sectors. The profit rise occurred amidst political uncertainty under President Trump, notably concerning tariffs, which have caused fluctuating market conditions.

Despite the instability, Blackstone demonstrated that large alternative asset managers can still capitalize on selective dealmaking opportunities. Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman expressed confidence in the firm's ability to succeed in the current environment.

The company's distributable earnings increased by 11%, reaching $1.41 billion or $1.09 per share, surpassing analysts' forecasts. The firm's asset management and credit segments performed well, though their real estate division faced challenges due to high interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)