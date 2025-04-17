Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Amplifies Clean Energy Efforts with Major Solar Pump Order

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has secured a significant order for solar water pumping systems from Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, enhancing its role in renewable energy under the PM-KUSUM scheme. This project fortifies Crompton's dedication to sustainable farming and energy-efficient solutions in India's growing submersible pump market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:47 IST
Crompton Strengthens Commitment to Green Energy with Solar Water Pump Order from MEDA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a pioneer in the pumps industry, has bolstered its position in renewable energy by securing a notable solar water pumping system order under the PM-KUSUM initiative. The company received a Letter of Award from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency for deploying Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems across Maharashtra, valued at over INR 10.60 crore.

This new order aligns with Crompton's commitment to facilitating sustainable farming through advanced solar solutions. The company's robust service network, dedicated channel partners, and history of performance assurance strengthen its capacity to meet growing demands. Crompton's durable pump technology, underpinned by five-stage product development and cutting-edge R&D, will increasingly support India's shift towards clean energy in agriculture.

As the submersible water pump market in India accelerates, driven by agricultural and infrastructure needs, Crompton's strategic partnerships with state nodal agencies highlight its leadership in clean energy solutions. The company's engagement spans across Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, exemplifying its readiness for nationwide expansion. Recent accolades underscore Crompton's commitment to innovation and sustainability excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

