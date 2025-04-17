Praveen Pardeshi’s Strategic Role: Paving the Path to Maharashtra's Trillion-Dollar Dream

Praveen Pardeshi, recently appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has clarified his non-intrusive advisory role within the state's finance framework. Pardeshi emphasized his position complements rather than competes with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the finance department.

Pardeshi, a retired IAS officer, assumes this role amidst discussions on whether his presence would create a parallel system within the finance department. In a statement to a Marathi news channel, he assured that his role is purely advisory, reinforcing the existing system while providing strategic insights.

His immediate focus is on formulating a district strategic plan crucial for Maharashtra's aim to become a one trillion dollar economy by 2028-29. Pardeshi, who also leads the Maharashtra Institute of Transformation (MITRA), emphasized the need for district-level growth centers, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)