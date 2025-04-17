Left Menu

Praveen Pardeshi’s Strategic Role: Paving the Path to Maharashtra's Trillion-Dollar Dream

Praveen Pardeshi, Maharashtra's new Chief Economic Advisor, will offer strategic guidance without disrupting the finance department led by Ajit Pawar. Tasked with helping Maharashtra achieve a one trillion dollar economy by 2028-29, Pardeshi is working on district-level development to turn each district into a growth center.

  • India

Praveen Pardeshi, recently appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has clarified his non-intrusive advisory role within the state's finance framework. Pardeshi emphasized his position complements rather than competes with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the finance department.

Pardeshi, a retired IAS officer, assumes this role amidst discussions on whether his presence would create a parallel system within the finance department. In a statement to a Marathi news channel, he assured that his role is purely advisory, reinforcing the existing system while providing strategic insights.

His immediate focus is on formulating a district strategic plan crucial for Maharashtra's aim to become a one trillion dollar economy by 2028-29. Pardeshi, who also leads the Maharashtra Institute of Transformation (MITRA), emphasized the need for district-level growth centers, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

