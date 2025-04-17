Left Menu

Pakistan Sets Stage for PIA Sale Amidst Profit Turnaround

The Pakistani government is taking steps to sell 51-100% of Pakistan International Airlines. This move comes after recent profit reports and aims to meet International Monetary Fund conditions. Prior privatization efforts failed due to low bids and legacy debts, which have now been addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:14 IST
Pakistan Sets Stage for PIA Sale Amidst Profit Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move to reform its struggling national carrier, the Pakistani government is set to invite expressions of interest for the sale of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) next week, according to the country's privatisation ministry. This decision follows PIA's first annual profit report in over two decades, a vital step in attracting potential investors.

With the nation targeting to divest between 51-100% of the airline's stakes, this initiative aims to generate significant funds while aligning with a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program, focused on streamlining state-owned enterprises. A previous attempt to privatize PIA ended in disappointment, with only one bid falling short of the $300 million mark, prompting new efforts for better bidder engagement.

Key issues raised by bidders about legacy debts that thwarted past privatization have now been resolved, stated Muhammad Ali, the government's advisor on privatisation. The privatisation commission board has approved new pre-qualification criteria for interested bidders, signaling a fresh start for the national carrier's strategic sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025