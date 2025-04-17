Bulk Drug Park: National Significance and Environmental Stewardship

The Bulk Drug Park project underway in Una, carrying a financial outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, is hailed as a matter of national significance. District authorities, headed by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, emphasized unwavering adherence to regulatory norms during its construction to ensure the project's success.

At a recent meeting, Lal elaborated on the importance of sustaining an equilibrium between progress and environmental preservation. He assured that the directives of the National Green Tribunal and Pollution Control Board are meticulously followed. The project will incorporate groundwater recharge, pollution control measures, afforestation, and wildlife conservation, poised to generate around 8,000 to 10,000 jobs.

Providing infrastructure essential for bulk drug production, the park is seeing rapid progress in road, electricity, and water development. With 80% water supply work completed, the land acquisition for roadways is ongoing. Sushil Rana, District Forest Officer, noted the park's location within a 568-hectare area of open vegetation, pledging reforestation efforts to offset tree removal, maintaining 33% of its area as green belts.

