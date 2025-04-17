Left Menu

Bulk Drug Park: National Significance and Environmental Stewardship

The Bulk Drug Park project in Una, costing Rs 2,000 crore, focuses on balancing development with environmental care. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal highlights adherence to environmental guidelines. The park supports drug manufacturing, employment, and infrastructure development, while prioritizing water management and afforestation. Employment for 8,000-10,000 people is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bulk Drug Park project underway in Una, carrying a financial outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, is hailed as a matter of national significance. District authorities, headed by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, emphasized unwavering adherence to regulatory norms during its construction to ensure the project's success.

At a recent meeting, Lal elaborated on the importance of sustaining an equilibrium between progress and environmental preservation. He assured that the directives of the National Green Tribunal and Pollution Control Board are meticulously followed. The project will incorporate groundwater recharge, pollution control measures, afforestation, and wildlife conservation, poised to generate around 8,000 to 10,000 jobs.

Providing infrastructure essential for bulk drug production, the park is seeing rapid progress in road, electricity, and water development. With 80% water supply work completed, the land acquisition for roadways is ongoing. Sushil Rana, District Forest Officer, noted the park's location within a 568-hectare area of open vegetation, pledging reforestation efforts to offset tree removal, maintaining 33% of its area as green belts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

