Vizhinjam Port: A New Era for Kerala’s Maritime Trade

The Vizhinjam international deep-sea transshipment port is poised for a grand dedication ceremony on May 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as confirmed by Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan. This event marks a pivotal moment in Kerala's ascent in the maritime trade sphere.

Built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) under a public-private partnership, the port represents an investment of Rs 8,867 crore. As South Asia's first semi-automated port, Vizhinjam has already begun commercial operations, handling an impressive 5.36 lakh TEUs of cargo since December 2024, showcasing its rapid growth and capability.

The port is set to complete all phases of construction by 2028, with an expected minimum capacity of 30 lakh TEUs annually. This development promises to unlock substantial growth opportunities for Kerala, particularly with enhanced connectivity and state-led initiatives boosting industrial and commercial expansion around the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)