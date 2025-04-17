Blackstone's Profits Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Blackstone surpassed profit forecasts for the first quarter, as private equity and credit sectors performed robustly. However, CEO Stephen Schwarzman cautioned that increased market volatility might impact asset sales due to ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

This concern reflects sentiments from other industry leaders and has heightened recession fears following new tariff implementations. Despite these challenges, Blackstone plans to leverage its $177 billion in available capital to capitalize on opportunities, emphasizing the resilience of large alternative asset managers in a challenging economic landscape.

Distributable earnings from the credit and insurance segments saw substantial growth, presenting Blackstone as a formidable force in private credit markets. Although the real estate sector lagged, potential economic shifts could enhance its value long-term, with emerging investor confidence noted by Blackstone executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)