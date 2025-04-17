Left Menu

Blackstone's Profits Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Blackstone's profits exceeded first-quarter expectations, driven by strong performance in private equity and credit. CEO Stephen Schwarzman raised concerns about market volatility affecting asset sales due to tariffs. Despite challenges, Blackstone's dry powder strategies focus on seizing opportunities amid investor caution, with private equity and credit seeing growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:59 IST
Blackstone surpassed profit forecasts for the first quarter, as private equity and credit sectors performed robustly. However, CEO Stephen Schwarzman cautioned that increased market volatility might impact asset sales due to ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

This concern reflects sentiments from other industry leaders and has heightened recession fears following new tariff implementations. Despite these challenges, Blackstone plans to leverage its $177 billion in available capital to capitalize on opportunities, emphasizing the resilience of large alternative asset managers in a challenging economic landscape.

Distributable earnings from the credit and insurance segments saw substantial growth, presenting Blackstone as a formidable force in private credit markets. Although the real estate sector lagged, potential economic shifts could enhance its value long-term, with emerging investor confidence noted by Blackstone executives.

