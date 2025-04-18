Left Menu

Court Prioritizes Public Project Over Local Convenience

The Allahabad High Court has decided not to interfere with NHAI's construction of the Green Field Expressway in Ballia, despite residents' requests. A writ petition by Brikesh Kumar Mishra sought an underpass for village connectivity, but the court deemed the highway of vital public importance, dismissing the request.

The Allahabad High Court has ruled against altering the construction plans for the Green Field Expressway, a national highway project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in response to local requests for convenience.

Brikesh Kumar Mishra petitioned the court to mandate that NHAI create an underpass to facilitate smoother access for Nagwa village residents in Ballia district. However, the court held firm, emphasizing the highway's public importance.

Judges Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh noted the inability to cater to every village along the expressway. The court was convinced that the NHAI's planning adequately accounted for needs, rejecting claims of inadequate provisions.

