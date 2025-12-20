Left Menu

PM Modi's Strategic Visits: Development Agenda in West Bengal and Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to West Bengal and Assam underscore his commitment to development rather than electioneering. He plans to inaugurate infrastructure projects and pay homage at significant sites. His itinerary includes inaugurating an airport terminal in Guwahati and addressing gatherings in Assam.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to West Bengal is solely focused on development, not elections. According to Ghosh, PM Modi frequently travels to different parts of the country to initiate and review development projects.

Highlighting an overdue infrastructure initiative, Ghosh pointed out the stalled project of a 17-18 kilometer road from Barasat to Barajaguli due to land clearance issues, which will finally see progress. He asserted that the completion of this road would benefit the entire region.

Furthermore, PM Modi is set to engage in various developmental activities during his West Bengal visit. In addition, he will become the first Prime Minister to pay respects at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement, during his visit to Assam on December 20-21.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister's visit to the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, expressing gratitude for the homage to Assam's heroes. On December 20, PM Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati and will perform Bhoomi Pujan for a major fertiliser project.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

