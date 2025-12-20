PM Modi's Strategic Visits: Development Agenda in West Bengal and Assam

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to West Bengal is solely focused on development, not elections. According to Ghosh, PM Modi frequently travels to different parts of the country to initiate and review development projects.

Highlighting an overdue infrastructure initiative, Ghosh pointed out the stalled project of a 17-18 kilometer road from Barasat to Barajaguli due to land clearance issues, which will finally see progress. He asserted that the completion of this road would benefit the entire region.

Furthermore, PM Modi is set to engage in various developmental activities during his West Bengal visit. In addition, he will become the first Prime Minister to pay respects at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement, during his visit to Assam on December 20-21.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister's visit to the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, expressing gratitude for the homage to Assam's heroes. On December 20, PM Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati and will perform Bhoomi Pujan for a major fertiliser project.

