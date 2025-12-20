Gukesh Shines in GCL Thriller, Leaders Remain Neck-and-Neck
In the Global Chess League, World Champion D Gukesh avenged a past loss, but defending champions Triveni Continental Kings held their ground, clinching a narrow victory over PBG Alaskan Knights. upGrad Mumba Masters also emerged victorious, escalating the competition as the tournament enters its crucial stages.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling day of chess at the Global Chess League (GCL), World Champion D Gukesh avenged a previous defeat to Alireza Firouzja, yet it wasn't enough to change the standings dynamics significantly. The defending champions, Triveni Continental Kings, secured a narrow 10-9 victory over PBG Alaskan Knights, retaining their top spot in the tournament.
Despite a setback against Alpine SG Pipers, the Kings bounced back with key victories from Alexandra Kosteniuk and Wei Yi, which helped them maintain their position ahead of upGrad Mumba Masters. However, Kateryna Lagno's impressive win ensured the Knights stayed competitive throughout their tight encounter.
Elsewhere in the competition, upGrad Mumba Masters continued their pressure on the leaders, defeating Ganges Grandmasters 11-6. Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, and Koneru Humpy played pivotal roles in this victory. Meanwhile, PBG Alaskan Knights celebrated a separate triumph over Fyers American Gambits, highlighting Arjun Erigaisi and Sara Khadem's key performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No-Confidence Motion Defeated Amid Chaos in Haryana Assembly
I am confident that Nitin Nabin's organisational and administrative experience will be an asset for BJP: PM Modi.
Haryana Government Survives No-Confidence Motion
Traditional medicine does not get the recognition it deserves; we have to win confidence through science and expand its reach: PM Modi.
Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Fights BJP with No-Confidence Motion