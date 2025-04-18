Left Menu

Streamlined GST Registration: Cutting Through the Red Tape

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has streamlined the GST registration process, mandating a 7-day turnaround and a 30-day period for flagged applications after premise verification. Clear guidelines on required documents aim to eliminate bureaucratic delays and ensure fair treatment for applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:02 IST
In a significant move aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced that businesses will now be able to secure GST registration within seven days. Applications deemed risky will undergo a 30-day processing period following the physical verification of premises.

The CBIC issued a list of acceptable documents to curb the practice of some officers who were demanding unwarranted documentation, causing undue delays. This measure addresses complaints about the difficulties faced in obtaining GST registration.

Experts, including AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan, applaud these reforms for reducing registration delays and ensuring fair treatment of businesses, especially those operating from rented spaces and startups. The changes include clear guidelines and deadlines, which should streamline the process significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

