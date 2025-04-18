AI-Based Traffic Enforcement Revolutionizes Roads in Mira Bhayander
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police have implemented an AI-based multi-violation detection system to improve traffic monitoring and road safety in Thane and Palghar districts. This system automates violation detection to enhance enforcement accuracy and efficiency, reducing manual intervention. The initiative aims to foster safe driving through better technology.
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police have launched an innovative AI-driven multi-violation detection system to bolster road safety across Thane and Palghar districts. According to Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, the system is set to transform the way traffic violations are identified and addressed.
In its initial phase since March, the system has automated the detection of common violations such as helmet compliance and triple-seat riding, replacing the traditional method of manual photography and video evidence. This technological advancement has already produced its first automated traffic challan, issued on April 7.
Commissioner Pandey highlights that the system will soon expand to monitor additional violations like wrong-side driving and high-speed incidents. He emphasized the dual focus on enforcement and public education, aiming to alter driver behaviors by using consistent and smart enforcement strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
