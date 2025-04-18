JK Lakshmi Cement Eyes Major Expansion and Double-Digit Growth

JK Lakshmi Cement is setting its sights on achieving double-digit revenue growth in the current fiscal year, aided by capacity expansions and enhanced operational efficiency. President & Director Arun Shukla revealed that the company plans to boost its revenues through these strategic moves.

The firm is targeting diversification by increasing its revenue from concrete solutions and ready-mix business, aiming for a 10% contribution in the next three to four years. A significant investment will expand the company's production capacity to 30 million tonnes per annum by 2030, solidifying its place among the top five cement producers in India.

In addition to production expansions, JKLC is focusing on improving its value chain efficiency, integrating AI-enabled features, and enhancing product offerings. The company's shift towards green energy and premium products is expected to bolster margins further, while expansion into adjacent business categories continues to diversify its portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)