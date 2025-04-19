Deoband-Roorkee Railway Line Set to Revolutionize Uttarakhand
The 29.55-kilometre Deoband-Roorkee railway line, approved by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, aims to bolster infrastructure in Uttarakhand by reducing the rail distance between Delhi and Dehradun by 40 kilometers. This project is expected to boost tourism, employment, and business opportunities in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-04-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 08:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant milestone in Uttarakhand's development has been reached with the approval of the 29.55-kilometre Deoband-Roorkee railway line by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.
The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that a speed trial was successfully conducted, reaching up to 122 kilometres per hour.
This ambitious project will reduce the rail distance between Delhi and Dehradun by about 40 kilometres and is expected to greatly benefit tourism, employment, and businesses, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi tells BIMSTEC Summit that integrating UPI with payment systems of regional grouping will boost trade, tourism.
From Student Leader to Chief Minister: Rekha Gupta's Vision for Education Tourism
Canada's Employment Decline: A Tariff-Driven Crisis
Canada's Employment Drop Sparks Economic Concerns Amid Trade Tensions
Canada's Employment Takes a Hit Amidst Tariff Uncertainty