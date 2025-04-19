Left Menu

Deoband-Roorkee Railway Line Set to Revolutionize Uttarakhand

The 29.55-kilometre Deoband-Roorkee railway line, approved by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, aims to bolster infrastructure in Uttarakhand by reducing the rail distance between Delhi and Dehradun by 40 kilometers. This project is expected to boost tourism, employment, and business opportunities in the region.

Deoband-Roorkee Railway Line Set to Revolutionize Uttarakhand
A significant milestone in Uttarakhand's development has been reached with the approval of the 29.55-kilometre Deoband-Roorkee railway line by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that a speed trial was successfully conducted, reaching up to 122 kilometres per hour.

This ambitious project will reduce the rail distance between Delhi and Dehradun by about 40 kilometres and is expected to greatly benefit tourism, employment, and businesses, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

