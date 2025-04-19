IATA Celebrates 10 Years of CEIV Program: Raising Global Air Cargo Standards

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) program—a transformative initiative that has reshaped global air cargo logistics by enhancing quality, safety, and regulatory compliance across specialized cargo handling.

A Decade of Elevated Standards and Global Trust

Since its inception in 2014, the CEIV program has provided a globally standardized framework for the handling of critical and sensitive cargo types. Originally launched with CEIV Pharma, the program addressed the urgent need for specialized handling of pharmaceutical products within the air freight sector. It has since expanded to encompass CEIV Live Animals, CEIV Fresh (for perishables), and CEIV Lithium Batteries, each tailored to meet the unique challenges of its cargo category.

Grounded in international standards and supported by rigorous independent validation, CEIV ensures operational consistency and transparency. This results in not only improved cargo handling practices but also heightened customer confidence and enhanced regulatory alignment.

Major Milestones and Industry Impact

Over the last ten years, CEIV has achieved notable success and industry recognition:

699 companies have received CEIV certification, including 85 airlines , making up a robust global network that spans 250,000 trade lanes .

The initiative has nurtured 25 airport communities comprising airlines, ground handlers, freight forwarders, and regulatory bodies, all working collaboratively to apply global best practices.

CEIV has educated and empowered the workforce by training 10,000 professionals and distributing over 100,000 IATA operational manuals , reinforcing a culture of excellence.

With a 99% renewal rate, the program's value and credibility are evident among stakeholders who see CEIV as an essential investment in quality and compliance.

According to Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo, “CEIV has redefined the handling of special cargo shipments. Over the past decade, it has established a foundation of trust, transparency, and technical excellence across the supply chain—delivering tangible industry benefits, including improved compliance, a stronger culture of quality, enhanced cross-industry collaboration, and increased customer confidence.”

Adapting for the Future: Innovation and Global Reach

The CEIV program continues to evolve in line with the air cargo industry’s shifting dynamics. With the rise of digitization, IATA has embraced remote training and virtual assessments, making certification more accessible without compromising the program’s integrity or quality standards.

In addition, IATA is actively working with global regulatory authorities to bolster the recognition of CEIV certifications. This alignment will ensure that certified organizations are universally trusted partners in the cargo supply chain and promote smoother cross-border operations.

“As global supply chains become more complex, the need for consistent, trusted standards is greater than ever,” Sullivan emphasized. “CEIV will continue to support innovation, strengthen compliance, and enhance safety across the air cargo ecosystem.”

One Source for Verified Excellence

For organizations looking to partner with CEIV-certified companies, IATA offers ONE Source, the industry’s reference platform for validated suppliers. This tool provides transparency and simplifies the process of finding trusted logistics partners committed to operational excellence.

Looking Ahead

As the air cargo industry braces for future challenges—including growing demand for sustainable logistics, tighter regulatory oversight, and more specialized shipments—CEIV is positioned to remain a cornerstone of global best practices. Its decade-long success has proven that industry collaboration, backed by robust certification and training, can elevate supply chain performance across borders and sectors.

The next decade of CEIV promises further innovation, broader global reach, and deeper integration with emerging technologies and evolving regulations—ensuring air cargo continues to operate with the highest levels of safety, consistency, and trust.