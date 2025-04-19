AfDB and ICRC Launch $19.85M Lifeline for Sudanese Women and Conflict Victims

In a strategic humanitarian and development milestone, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $19.85 million grant to support a comprehensive two-year operation aimed at easing the humanitarian crisis and fostering resilience in Sudan. The newly launched Crisis Response for Women and Affected Communities in Sudan project reflects a deep commitment to addressing the immediate needs of Sudan’s most vulnerable populations, especially women and children, while laying the groundwork for long-term peace, recovery, and sustainable development.

The grant is jointly financed by the AfDB and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), with implementation relying heavily on the ICRC’s extensive field experience, local networks, and operational infrastructure in Sudan. The program comes at a time when the country faces one of the world’s most dire humanitarian emergencies, driven by protracted conflict, massive displacement, food insecurity, and collapsing infrastructure.

A Gender-Focused Approach to Crisis Recovery

The AfDB has designated the project as “Category 1” on its Gender Marker System, indicating that promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment is the principal objective of the intervention. Women, especially those heading households or recovering from gender-based violence, are at the heart of this initiative. The Bank aims to restore hope and self-reliance among thousands of Sudanese women who have been disproportionately affected by war and displacement.

“The Crisis Response for Women and Affected Communities in Sudan project will help restore social services and economic opportunities to some of the country’s most vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development at the African Development Bank. “The Bank financing will also strategically promote inclusive and resilient economic activities, intentionally contributing to peacebuilding.”

Immediate Relief and Long-Term Resilience

The project blends emergency humanitarian assistance with development initiatives under a humanitarian-development-peace nexus approach. In the short term, the program will deploy trained frontline workers, including health professionals, water and sanitation specialists, and local market facilitators, to provide life-saving services in conflict-affected zones.

Specifically, the project will:

Restore five health facilities and four emergency centers in conflict-affected regions.

Rehabilitate water and energy systems in both rural and urban settings to improve community access to clean water and sustainable power.

Deliver emergency food supplies , including lentils, sorghum, tea leaves, and sugar to food-insecure households.

Provide farming inputs such as seeds and fertilizers to approximately 60,000 farmers to jump-start agricultural productivity this year.

Distribute cash grants to help families rebuild livelihoods, with targeted support for women and survivors of gender-based violence.

In total, the initiative aims to directly benefit 1.5 million Sudanese people, or around 265,000 households, the majority of which are women-led. The project also prioritizes support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities, who continue to shoulder the burden of mass displacement.

Leveraging Local and International Expertise

The project will be implemented in close collaboration with the ICRC, leveraging its long-standing presence in Sudan and coordination with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). Capacity-building for SRCS will be integral to scaling sustainable, community-led solutions. The ICRC’s role also includes advancing International Humanitarian Law and ensuring the protection of civilian infrastructure and assets in conflict zones.

The project will support a series of training programs to enhance the capacities of local actors, strengthening Sudan’s ability to respond to ongoing crises and build internal resilience. These efforts are expected to have a ripple effect across sectors, improving access to health, sanitation, food, and income-generating opportunities.

Crisis Within Crisis: The Human Toll

According to current estimates, over 11 million Sudanese have been displaced internally, while an additional 3.8 million, primarily women and children, have sought refuge in neighboring countries. This unprecedented humanitarian crisis has placed enormous strain on Sudan’s already fragile public services and infrastructure.

The AfDB’s financing will come from its Transition Support Facility (TSF), which was established in 2008 to provide concessional resources to countries grappling with fragility and conflict. The TSF's involvement underscores the Bank’s broader strategy to support countries in crisis through holistic and sustained engagement.

Toward Inclusive Peace and Recovery

The Crisis Response project goes beyond band-aid solutions. It represents a blueprint for building peace through inclusive development and social cohesion. Policy dialogue and collaboration among humanitarian actors, civil society, and government institutions will be essential in ensuring women’s meaningful participation in conflict resolution, crisis management, and long-term governance.

Ultimately, this initiative serves as a model for integrating gender-responsive and community-centered approaches into broader peacebuilding strategies. It recognizes that empowering women is not only a moral imperative but a strategic investment in a nation’s recovery and future prosperity.

The African Development Bank and the ICRC, through this landmark project, are extending more than just aid—they are investing in hope, dignity, and the possibility of a better future for the people of Sudan.