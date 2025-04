Vatican Diplomacy: Navigating Tensions Between Vance and the Holy See

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived at the Vatican for high-stakes talks with Catholic Church officials critical of the Trump administration's controversial policies. The visit marks the first in-person dialogue of the second Trump presidency, highlighting a strained relationship between Washington and the Holy See.

Vance, a recent convert to Catholicism, met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, amidst growing tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies and significant cuts to foreign aid. Notably, Pope Francis, recovering from illness, did not participate in the discussions.

With Vatican leaders, including the Pope, vocally opposing Trump's immigration and aid cuts, Vance's visit offers a crucial diplomatic moment. Church leaders urge dialogue, underscoring the visit's significance for U.S.-Vatican relations amid pressing global challenges.

