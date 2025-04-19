Navi Mumbai International Airport Set for Landmark Launch
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) assesses progress on the new Navi Mumbai International Airport, slated for a June opening. The project, led by Adani Group, is nearing Phase 1 completion, promising enhanced air travel with state-of-the-art infrastructure and significant passenger and cargo capacity.
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Saturday evaluated the progress of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is set for a June inauguration, according to a statement released. Presided over by CIDCO vice chairman Vijay Singh, the meeting included Adani Airport Holdings Ltd's Director Jeet Adani, among other key stakeholders.
The focus was on the airport's operational readiness as it approaches the first phase of operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued the crucial Airport Information Publication (AIP), and inspections for the Aerodrome License are ongoing. Adani Group, the airport's concessionaire, assured its commitment to meeting deadlines.
Once completed, the greenfield airport will serve as a major aviation hub, easing the load on Mumbai's existing airport and contributing to regional economic growth. Phase 1 will initially handle up to 20 million passengers and significant cargo volumes, with a future capacity of 90 million passengers annually.
