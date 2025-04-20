Trade Turbulence Grounds Boeing Jet Meant for China

A Boeing 737 MAX, originally destined for China's Xiamen Airlines, has returned to the U.S. amidst escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. The aircraft landed at Seattle's Boeing Field after being caught in a web of retaliatory tariffs sparked by President Trump's global trade policies.

The plane's journey back included stops in Guam and Hawaii, emphasizing the scale of the impact on transcontinental deliveries. Amidst this tariff war, China has imposed a 125% tariff on U.S. goods in response to the U.S.'s 145% tariff on Chinese imports. This makes new aircraft deliveries economically challenging, with the 737 MAX valued at around $55 million.

Both Boeing and Xiamen Airlines have remained silent on the decision to return the aircraft, underscoring the uncertainty plaguing the aerospace industry. Analysts warn that ongoing tariff confusion could leave many aircraft deliveries in peril, with airlines potentially opting to defer taking delivery of planes rather than absorb the high tariffs.

