Road Mishap Leaves Six Army Personnel Injured in Udhampur

A serious road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district resulted in injuries to six Army personnel on Sunday. The incident occurred when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch.

The accident happened close to Chopra market, about 65 kilometers from Jammu. The soldiers' bus was en route to a nearby camp at the time, officials confirmed.

Emergency rescue operations were promptly initiated, and all injured soldiers were quickly transported to a hospital for medical attention. The occurrence underscores ongoing concerns about road safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)