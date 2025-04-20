Road Mishap Leaves Six Army Personnel Injured in Udhampur
Six Army personnel were injured after their bus skidded off the road, plunging into a ditch near Chopra market in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The immediate response involved rescuing and taking the injured to a hospital. The incident highlights the perilous road conditions in the area.
A serious road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district resulted in injuries to six Army personnel on Sunday. The incident occurred when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch.
The accident happened close to Chopra market, about 65 kilometers from Jammu. The soldiers' bus was en route to a nearby camp at the time, officials confirmed.
Emergency rescue operations were promptly initiated, and all injured soldiers were quickly transported to a hospital for medical attention. The occurrence underscores ongoing concerns about road safety in the region.
