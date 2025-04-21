Bharat Lubricants Marks 40 Years with Game-Changing Products for India's Bikers

Bharat Lubricants, an iconic name in India's lubricant industry, celebrates four decades of groundbreaking achievements with the launch of two new biker-centric products: the Biker Chain Spray and Biker Chain Cleaner. Founded in 1984 by Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta, the company has consistently delivered quality and performance, earning the trust of riders and industry professionals alike.

Mr. Rahul Gupta, current CEO, emphasizes the thoughtful design behind these new offerings, crafted to meet the demands of everyday bikers who consider their rides as lifelines. The Biker Chain Spray offers superior movement, corrosion resistance, and dust protection, while the Biker Chain Cleaner efficiently removes grime, providing lasting care for every rider's prized possession.

Bharat Lubricants also champions sustainable practices, incorporating energy-efficient processes and waste management to minimize environmental impact. The company remains dedicated to innovating and evolving, balancing technological advancements with human understanding, and supporting the community by training mechanics and partnering with NGOs for eco-responsible initiatives.

