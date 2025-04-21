Left Menu

Bharat Lubricants Marks 40 Years with Game-Changing Products for India's Bikers

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Bharat Lubricants launches innovative products for bikers, including the Biker Chain Spray and Cleaner, designed to enhance performance and protection. The company emphasizes its commitment to trust, sustainability, and innovation, helping to power millions of rides across India while focusing on a greener future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:13 IST
Bharat Lubricants Marks 40 Years with Game-Changing Products for India's Bikers
Bharat Lubricants: 40 Years of Trust, Launches Biker Care Range. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Lubricants, an iconic name in India's lubricant industry, celebrates four decades of groundbreaking achievements with the launch of two new biker-centric products: the Biker Chain Spray and Biker Chain Cleaner. Founded in 1984 by Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta, the company has consistently delivered quality and performance, earning the trust of riders and industry professionals alike.

Mr. Rahul Gupta, current CEO, emphasizes the thoughtful design behind these new offerings, crafted to meet the demands of everyday bikers who consider their rides as lifelines. The Biker Chain Spray offers superior movement, corrosion resistance, and dust protection, while the Biker Chain Cleaner efficiently removes grime, providing lasting care for every rider's prized possession.

Bharat Lubricants also champions sustainable practices, incorporating energy-efficient processes and waste management to minimize environmental impact. The company remains dedicated to innovating and evolving, balancing technological advancements with human understanding, and supporting the community by training mechanics and partnering with NGOs for eco-responsible initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025