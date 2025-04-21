Left Menu

CISF Takes Charge: Securing Mizoram's Lengpui Airport

The Centre has deployed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to guard Mizoram's Lengpui Airport. This is the 69th airport to receive this cover and marks the first in the northeastern state to be secured by the paramilitary unit. The CISF will take over security operations by April 24.

Updated: 21-04-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Lengpui Airport is set to experience a significant security upgrade as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) moves in to guard the facility, according to an official directive from the Centre. This marks the 69th airport under CISF's protection, with the paramilitary known for its robust counter-terrorism and anti-sabotage operations across the nation.

The lone airport in Mizoram, situated approximately 35 km north of Aizawl, will witness the CISF taking charge of security operations starting April 24. Previously, a collaborative team involving the state police and the CRPF managed its security. Now, trained aviation security group (ASG) personnel from the CISF will control access points, oversee passenger and baggage checks, and deploy armed commandos as a quick reaction team (QRT) to swiftly respond to potential threats.

Unique to the region, Lengpui Airport became the first airport in the country built by a state government. Last year, the airport came into the spotlight when a Myanmarese military cargo plane crash-landed after overshooting the runway. In light of these developments, the new security arrangement seeks to bolster safety as the state shares significant international borders with Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

