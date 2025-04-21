Tesla's Road Ahead: Affordable Vehicles and Robotaxi Challenges

Tesla investors eagerly anticipate CEO Elon Musk's updates on two vital concerns: the launch timeline for an affordable Tesla vehicle and the progress of the robotaxi initiative. This anticipation mounts as Tesla reports its latest results amidst competition and debates over Musk's political affiliations.

Wall Street holds high hopes for a cheaper Tesla model, expected to boost declining sales amidst competition and pushback against Musk's politics. Reuters recently revealed that Tesla's affordable car might be a basic version of the Model Y SUV, but production delays loom large.

The speculation around a stripped-down Model Y coincides with waning sales and tightened margins. Meanwhile, Musk's robotaxi dream faces safety and legal hurdles, compounded by disrupted component imports due to tariffs. Amidst a 40% stock decline this year, Musk's renewed focus on rebuilding Tesla's image and product execution is imperative.

