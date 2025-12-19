Ramaphosa Confirms Steering Committee to Lead SA’s NewNational Dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally confirmed nominations to the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue, marking a major step toward establishing a broad, citizen-driven process aimed at shaping South Africa’s long-term social and economic future.

The announcement, made on Thursday, follows months of consultations across society as South Africans prepare to participate in what has been described as one of the most inclusive national processes since the democratic transition.

A Constitutional Mandate for Unity

As convenor of the National Dialogue, President Ramaphosa has anchored the process in his responsibility under Section 83 of the Constitution to promote national unity and cohesion. The National Dialogue is intended to confront pressing social, political, and economic challenges while building consensus on a shared national vision for the coming decades.

Role of the Steering Committee

The newly confirmed Steering Committee will guide the strategic direction of the National Dialogue and coordinate implementation across all nine provinces. Once fully established, the committee will also assist sectors that are still completing their nomination processes.

Its mandate includes:

Setting priorities for the dialogue,

Coordinating activities across sectors,

Ensuring the process remains inclusive and citizen-led,

Facilitating broad national participation.

The first meeting and induction of committee members are scheduled for early January 2026.

A Milestone After the First National Convention

The confirmation of nominees gives effect to a resolution taken during the First National Convention on 15–16 August 2025. Delegates agreed that all key sectors of society should nominate representatives to ensure the dialogue reflects the voices of South Africans from every walk of life.

Over recent months, representatives from 33 sectors and six sub-sectors — including labour, business, youth, women, traditional leaders, academia, and faith-based groups — convened to select nominees. The Presidency emphasised that every effort was made to avoid excluding any sector of society.

Additional Nominations to Strengthen Inclusivity

Alongside sectoral nominees, two representatives were nominated by the President. The former Preparatory Task Team and Convention Organising Committee also nominated additional members. The Steering Committee is further empowered to co-opt up to five experts with specialised knowledge to support the dialogue’s technical and thematic needs.

The Eminent Persons Group — established to safeguard the integrity and inclusivity of the process — compiled and verified nominations before submitting them for presidential confirmation.

Towards a New Social Compact

The National Dialogue intends to develop a united vision for South Africa’s next decades of development, tackling issues such as inequality, unemployment, social cohesion, governance, and economic transformation. Through collective reflection, South Africa hopes to build a new social compact that outlines shared aspirations and practical steps for long-term progress.

President Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to the nominees, saying:“I wish all Steering Committee members well in undertaking this important task to advance the building of a free, equal, united and prosperous nation.”

Full List of Steering Committee Members

The committee consists of 99 members representing major sectors of society, followed by nominees of the Convention Organising Committee and the Presidency.

1. Valentia Andrews - National NGOs / NPO Networks 2. Michelle Arendse - Khoisan Leaders 3. Ashley Benjamin - Labour and Unions 4. Dumisile Cele - Children 5. Cynthia Chishimba - National NGOs / NPO Networks 6. Rebecca Como - Khoisan Leaders 7. Duduzile Dlamini - Sex Work 8. Scelo Duma - Government Departments 9. Khanyisa Dunjwa - Health / HIV 10. Luyolo Dwesi - Youth 11. Keagen Je-ron Gertse - Represented Political Parties 12. Jimmy Ntobeko Gotyana - National NGOs / NPO Networks 13. Annette Theresa Griessel - Foundations 14. Crispin Hemson - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety 15. Cheryl Hendricks - Women 16. Josephilda Hlope - Government Departments 17. Lance Joel - Government Departments 18. Howard Johnson - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy 19. Moipone Jwayi - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights 20. Marble Bore Kalembo - LGBTQIA+ 21. Luzuko Khohli - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries 22. Steven Thapelo Khunou - Faith Based Organisations 23. Bosa Ledwaba - Women 24. Tebogo Legodi - LGBTQIA+ 25. Lawrence Elijah Lekgowane - Transport 26. Gomolemo Lesejane - Faith Based Organisations 27. Siyabulela Lucas - Persons with Disabilities 28. Innocent Madlala - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy 29. Mahlatse Martinah Kgaladi Magoro - Persons with Disabilities 30. Bridgemohan Maharaj - Faith Based Organisations 31. Mxolisi President Siphamandla Mahlangu - Persons with Disabilities 32. Realeboga Makgeledise - Youth 33. Thulasizwe Makhanya - Foundations 34. Octavia Thenjiwe Makhubu - Education 35. Malemolla David Makhura - Represented Political Parties 36. Thabo Makwela - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy 37. Steve Mashiya - Foundations 38. Loungo Masire - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries 39. Kganki Matabane - Formal Business 40. Khulekani Mathe - Formal Business 41. Looks Matoto - Persons with Disabilities 42. Busisiwe Mavuso - Formal Business 43. Nokuthula Caritus Mazibuko - Academia, Think Tanks & Research 44. Odwa Mbane - Formerly Incarcerated 45. Hussein Mubaarak Mbonambi - Faith Based Organisations 46. Palesa Rosemary Mboweni - Women 47. Buhle Mchunu - Academia, Think Tanks & Research 48. Charles Mcunu - Transport 49. Promise Memela - Health / HIV 50. Mabalane Mfundisi - Health / HIV 51. Donald Mkhwanazi - Students 52. Shannon Nontobeko Mokoena - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights 53. Busang Obakeng Molekane - Sports 54. Mzwandile Molo - Faith Based Organisations 55. David Morema - Government Departments 56. Boitumelo Mosenogi - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy 57. Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse - GBVF 58. Kunene Mpho - Media, Linguistic & Communication 59. Tshilidzi Mulaudzi - Academia, Think Tanks & Research 60. Muriel Mamotala Mumba - Civic Movements & Local Organisations 61. Treasure Ndesi - Men's Sector 62. Marshall Nelson - Education 63. Nondumiso Ngonyama - Traditional Leaders 64. Beau Nkaelang - Men's Sector 65. Mbali Nkosi - Youth 66. Matthew Parks - Labour and Unions 67. Letsiri Phaahla - Traditional Leaders 68. Tshegofatso Tebogo Phakisa - Media, Linguistic & Communication 69. Zandile Phiri - Represented Political Parties 70. Romeo Qetsimani - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries 71. Nkanyiso Radebe - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety 72. Lebogang Ramafoko - Media, Linguistic & Communication 73. Hayley Reichert - Immigration 74. Vanessa Samuel-Chetty - GBVF 75. Edward Saunderson - Sports 76. Fatima Shabodien - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety 77. Ngaletjang Emily Shilakoe - Media, Linguistic & Communication 78. Shakespeare Mandla Sibanyoni - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights 79. Thandeka Patience Sibiya - Immigration 80. Tolika Sibiya - Youth 81. Lisa Silwana - Youth 82. Tumi Sole - Civic Movements & Local Organisations 83. Patric Solomons - Children 84. Sandile Soxokashe - Youth 85. Sinesipho Soxujwa - Civic Movements & Local Organisations 86. Qhamisa Tengile - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy 87. Mammatli Thakhuli-Nzuza - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries 88. Ntandane Thembelihle - GBVF 89. Gerald Twala - Labour and Unions 90. Riaan Van der Bergh - Education 91. Tanya van Meelis - Labour and Unions 92. Lee-Anne Walker - LGBTQIA+ 93. Monica Woodhouse - Children 94. Xolani Benson Xala - Immigration 95. Zwakele Zondo - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights Nominees of the Convention Organising Committee: 96. Boichoko Ditlhake 97. Tessa Dooms Nominees of the President 98. Mduduzi Mbada 99. Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu