Mughal Road Lifeline: Reviving Connectivity Amid Natural Disasters

The temporary reopening of the Mughal Road relieved stranded travelers as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained shut due to landslides. Traffic was diverted, causing congestion in Rajouri and Poonch. Political parties call for a timeline on tunnel construction to ensure year-round connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As landslides kept the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for a second day, the reopening of the Mughal Road offered significant relief to stranded individuals. This key thoroughfare connects the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu to South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Initially limited to one-way traffic, from Kashmir to Jammu, the Mughal Road witnessed a surge in usage after heavy rains and cloudbursts caused flash floods and mudslides, disrupting the all-weather Jammu-Srinagar Highway. The strategic highway's closure necessitated the diversion of traffic, compounded by deployment of additional police to ensure smooth flow.

Despite reopening challenges, such as fresh snowfall causing closures only days later, efforts by the Border Roads Organisation reopened the path once more. However, increased traffic to Kashmir from the twin districts has led to severe congestion, as facilities like restaurants and public amenities are sparse along the route, casting urgency on the demand for infrastructure improvements, including a proposed tunnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

