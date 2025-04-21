Strategic Diplomacy: India's Balancing Act with China and the US

India should engage with global powers, China and the US, on equitable terms to protect its strategic and economic interests, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The think tank emphasized the importance of maintaining strategic autonomy over succumbing to external pressures in the realm of global trade.

This comes amid tensions as China issues strong warnings of counteractions aimed at countries forming pacts with the US, potentially undermining Chinese interests. GTRI highlighted the crucial role China plays in global supply chains, providing everything from raw materials to finished products, making a complete disengagement challenging.

To navigate this complex geopolitical landscape, India must bolster its domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports, staying committed to multilateral trade norms as outlined by the World Trade Organization (WTO). GTRI's Ajay Srivastava advocates for a non-binary approach in international diplomacy, focusing on strategic and economic balance with both major trading partners.

