Mahindra Group Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments for Future Growth

Mahindra Group announced key leadership changes, with Hemant Sikka becoming MD & CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL). Veejay Nakra and R Velusamy assume pivotal roles in the farm equipment and automotive sectors respectively. The changes aim to foster growth and value for stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Group on Monday unveiled a series of pivotal leadership shifts across its various business segments. Hemant Sikka, the current President of the Farm Equipment Sector, has been elevated to the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Logistics (MLL).

In an official statement shared on exchanges, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd further announced that Veejay Nakra, currently leading the Automotive Division, will head the Farm Equipment Business, while R Velusamy is set to become the President of the Automotive Business.

These strategic appointments are aimed at driving substantial growth and creating enhanced value for customers and shareholders, according to Anish Shah, CEO & Managing Director of the M&M Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

