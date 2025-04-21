Mahindra Group Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments for Future Growth

Mahindra Group on Monday unveiled a series of pivotal leadership shifts across its various business segments. Hemant Sikka, the current President of the Farm Equipment Sector, has been elevated to the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Logistics (MLL).

In an official statement shared on exchanges, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd further announced that Veejay Nakra, currently leading the Automotive Division, will head the Farm Equipment Business, while R Velusamy is set to become the President of the Automotive Business.

These strategic appointments are aimed at driving substantial growth and creating enhanced value for customers and shareholders, according to Anish Shah, CEO & Managing Director of the M&M Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)