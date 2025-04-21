India and the US: A Step Towards a New Era of Trade Relations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday that India is 'actively engaging' with the new US administration to finalize the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement by fall this year.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora, Sitharaman highlighted India's proactive approach towards the US to enhance trade ties. Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated talks for a deal, navigating the issue of reciprocal tariffs.

India's broader economic strategy includes focusing on digital infrastructure, renewable energy, and achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The trade agreement is a part of efforts to bolster India's global economic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)