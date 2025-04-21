Left Menu

India and the US: A Step Towards a New Era of Trade Relations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India is actively working with the new US administration to finalize the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement by fall. The US-India talks aim to overcome reciprocal tariff challenges and strengthen economic ties, as part of India's long-term development plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:54 IST
India and the US: A Step Towards a New Era of Trade Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday that India is 'actively engaging' with the new US administration to finalize the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement by fall this year.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora, Sitharaman highlighted India's proactive approach towards the US to enhance trade ties. Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated talks for a deal, navigating the issue of reciprocal tariffs.

India's broader economic strategy includes focusing on digital infrastructure, renewable energy, and achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The trade agreement is a part of efforts to bolster India's global economic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025