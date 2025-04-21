Left Menu

Delhi's Electric Revolution: Launch of DEVI Buses

The Delhi government is launching 76 electric buses under the DEVI initiative to enhance last-mile connectivity and metro access. These buses, operating from various depots, aim to cover routes that large buses cannot, improving urban mobility. The initiative includes routes connected to metro stations and major DTC bus routes.

  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable transportation and improved connectivity, the Delhi government will launch 76 electric buses under the project named 'DEVI' from the Ghazipur depot, starting on Tuesday.

The DEVI initiative, previously dubbed the Mohalla Bus Service, seeks to enhance feeder connectivity to metro stations and major Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) routes. Eight buses will ferry commuters between Anand Vihar ISBT Terminal and Keshav Nagar Mukti Ashram, while similar operations will take place on other key routes like Seemapuri–Old Delhi Railway Station.

The initiative has gained both local and national attention, with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav set to attend the launch. Although the service faced delays initially, it promises to redefine commuter experience by operating in areas where larger buses cannot ply, thus improving public transport accessibility across the city.

