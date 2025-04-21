Left Menu

Streamlining Trade: New Measures for Proof of Origin

The government has defined 'proof of origin' for trade to simplify business operations and prevent misuse of trade agreements. Importers need a 'certificate of origin' to claim duty concessions, making it essential for exports. The Apparel Export Promotion Council applauds this clarity and preventative measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken a significant step to ease trade processes by clarifying the 'proof of origin' for duty concessions, a crucial move for preventing the misuse of trade agreements.

Importers are now required to present a 'certificate of origin' from a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner to claim duty discounts on imports. This document is essential for demonstrating that products meet the country of origin criteria, as outlined by the Department of Revenue.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has welcomed the move, with Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur highlighting its role in removing uncertainty and ensuring transparency in verifying the authenticity of these certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

