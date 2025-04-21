Streamlining Trade: New Measures for Proof of Origin

The government has taken a significant step to ease trade processes by clarifying the 'proof of origin' for duty concessions, a crucial move for preventing the misuse of trade agreements.

Importers are now required to present a 'certificate of origin' from a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner to claim duty discounts on imports. This document is essential for demonstrating that products meet the country of origin criteria, as outlined by the Department of Revenue.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has welcomed the move, with Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur highlighting its role in removing uncertainty and ensuring transparency in verifying the authenticity of these certificates.

