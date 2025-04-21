Tragic Road Accident Claims Six Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic road accident on Monday, six individuals lost their lives when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, according to local police.

The accident unfolded around 7 am near a roadside eatery in the jurisdiction of the Sultanpur police station, as reported by Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse. Nine individuals were traveling back to Indore from Patna, Bihar, after attending a wedding.

The victims, identified as Mohan Lal Kuril (68), Chanda Devi (60), Balaram Chopra (30), Sarita Kholwal (25), Chinu (2), and the driver Sunil, were among the deceased. The injured individuals, including the bride and groom, have been hospitalized in Raisen and subsequently referred to Bhopal for further treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver might have dozed off, leading the vehicle to strike a culvert and overturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)