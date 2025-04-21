Left Menu

Gadkari Promises Boost to Tripura's Road Connectivity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has committed to enhancing the maintenance of the Assam-Agartala National Highway (NH-8), which is a critical connection for Tripura. MP Biplab Kumar Deb discussed several infrastructure projects with the minister, seeking national highway status for key routes and improvements on existing stretches.

Updated: 21-04-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has pledged the central government's support for the maintenance and enhancement of the Assam-Agartala National Highway (NH-8), according to MP Biplab Kumar Deb. NH-8 is a vital infrastructure, acting as the lifeline for Tripura, linking it to the rest of the country.

During a meeting with Gadkari, Deb discussed four pivotal issues concerning road connectivity in Tripura, including the need for urgent maintenance from Churaibari to Panitilla in the North Tripura district. These efforts aim to streamline transport and bolster regional connectivity.

Additionally, Deb proposed formal recognition of a 148-km stretch from Kamalpur to Santirbazar as a national highway and requested upgrades to other critical routes. Deb emphasized the need for swift four-laning from Ranirbazar to the Agartala ISBT, all garnering the union minister's assurance of prompt action.

